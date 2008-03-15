RumbleSeat, The Gamer's Loveseat

We've all seen the seats with built-in speakers, but they are severely limited. While a couch is multifunctional—prepared for an impromptu nap or make-out session—current gaming chairs offer a more narrow seated existence good only for one person in one position.

The $US 248.95 RumbleSeat offers vibrate-y gaming for two. While not hooking directly to your console, it will serve as an additional set of speakers for your television. And just imagine sitting next to your best friend after beating Army of Two, your rears sweating on the baby blue microfiber cover, the musk of another's Cheeto breathe entering your nostrils...good luck capturing that awkward sexual tension on a unicycle.



