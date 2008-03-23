Sonic fan site Sonic Stadium writes that it may have uncovered the first shots of Sonic Unleashed, the title Sega trademarked earlier this month. According to Sonic Stadium, the screen shots, some in-game, some pre-rendered CG, were culled from one of Sega's FTP servers. They certainly look like the genuine article, giving the impression that Sonic Unleashed will be coming to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, hopefully with gameplay that's more Sonic and the Secret Rings than it is Sonic the Hedgehog "Next-Gen."
Rumour: First Look At Sonic Unleashed
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink