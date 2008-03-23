Rumour: First Look At Sonic Unleashed

Sonic fan site Sonic Stadium writes that it may have uncovered the first shots of Sonic Unleashed, the title Sega trademarked earlier this month. According to Sonic Stadium, the screen shots, some in-game, some pre-rendered CG, were culled from one of Sega's FTP servers. They certainly look like the genuine article, giving the impression that Sonic Unleashed will be coming to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, hopefully with gameplay that's more Sonic and the Secret Rings than it is Sonic the Hedgehog "Next-Gen."