Rumour: Grand Theft Auto IV Achievements Leaked

The full list of Xbox 360 Achievements for Grand Theft Auto IV may have been leaked, with two separate sources posting a list of fifty supposed Gamerscore-building accomplishments. The list includes some expected Achievements for things like hidden packages, stunt jumps, mission completions and mini-games, but some of the alleged feats are interesting and unique. There are potential plot-spoiling details included within, so beware when making the jump.

Here's a sampling of personal favorites.

  • Manhunt 15G - Complete the most wanted side missions from the police computer.
  • Assassin's Greed 20G - Complete all 9 assassin missions.
  • Warm Coffee 5G - Successfully date a girl to be invited into her house.
  • Key To The City 100G - Achieve 100% in "Game progress" statistic.
  • Let Sleeping Rockstars Lie 10G - Kill a Rockstar developer in a ranked multiplayer match.

Consider it all unconfirmed, as the list could be fabricated and we haven't received confirmation or denial from Rockstar themselves.

For the full list of rumoured GTA IV Achievements, hit up the sources.

RUMOR: Complete Grand Theft Auto 4 Achievement List [Xbox 360 Achievements]
GTA IV achivements list. (Biggest spoiler warning ever) [GameSpot Forums]

Comments

  • dave Guest

    warm cofee is real not sure about the rest yet

    0

