The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rumoured PlayStation Store Release List Shows Home, Ratchet: Quest For Booty Due In July

Ratchet: Quest for Booty? Lair: Diabolical Dragons? The Last Guy? A Resistance 2 trailer next month? Those releases are rumoured to be hitting the PlayStation Store this spring and summer, according to the above pic going 'round the internet today. It's all based on a allegedly leaked PlayStation Network release list from Sony Computer Entertainment Europe, which lays out the planned PSN releases for the next four months, including a July release date for Home.

As you can see, according to the list, April is a big month. These releases may be bundled together to help promote the PlayStation Store revamp, also rumoured to hit on April 15. So what is all this stuff?

The Lair pack(s) shown in the leaked list may what finally brings analogue stick control to the PlayStation 3 game. When we inquired with Sony about the patch on hand at GDC, we were met with silence.

Ratchet Quest For Booty is most likely either Insomniac's downloadable content for Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction or a PlayStation Network release. Considering the Space Pirate presence in Tools of Destruction, it would certainly makes sense as DLC. When we asked Insomniac about their plans for PSN game, they simply (and wryly) responded "We're very busy."

The Last Guy, we know almost nothing about, other than that Sony Computer Entertainment Japan filed for the that trademark last year.

Take this all as rumour for now, but keep an eye on the PlayStation Store updates to see if this pans out to be true.

[Image Credit]

Comments

  • JVIDICAN Guest

    resistance 2 trailr in april!!!! nice

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles