Sabotage Thy Name Is Velvet Assassin

Game name changes can be good, especially when your original title is something as generic as Sabotage. Gamecock and developer replay studios have announced a brand new name for their upcoming World War II stealth-action game for next-gen consoles and PC - Velvet Assassin. Much, much better.

"Rather than a trite, overused, and generic working title like 'Sabotage,' 'Velvet Assassin™' captures the heart of what we're trying to accomplish," said Sascha Jungnickel, Creative Director at Replay Studios. "From the start we've wanted a game with a strong female lead that stays true to the history of Violette Szabo while pulling players into a world of dark intrigue."

Mind you I have terrible issues with the stealth genre, but I will slightly more remorse passing up Velvet Assassin when it releases this Fall than I would have not buying Sabotage. Hit the jump for a larger picture featuring the main character's leather-clad bottom.