Scary Fetish Birdo Makes Me Cry

Wow. You know, living in San Francisco for eleven years and attending numerous Gay Pride celebrations and the Folsom Street Fair, I thought I had seen everything. But after seeing this photo which was fished from the muck of 4chan by the lovely tentacled beasts at Ectoplasmosis, I realise I was wrong. Poor Birdo, it's not enough that he/she is sexually confused and had to go through a very public sex change, but now she has been rubber fetishised. For once I am left completely and utterly without words to describe my feelings. Twenty bucks says that's no lady which in this case would be oddly appropriate.

Make the jump to experience the horror at full size.

[4chan - via Ectoplasmosis - via GayGamer]