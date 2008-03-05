SCEA Confirms PlayStation Store Revamp, Hints At Imports

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The PlayStation Store is going to undergo a fairly substantial revamp over the next two months, a fact confirmed by John Hight, SCEA's director of product development, in a newly published Gamasutra interview. Hight is low on details about what we can expect, but does have a few interesting things to say about what's in the works for the PlayStation Store.

He tells Gamasutra that he's "pretty darn sure" a few original PlayStation titles that were previously only released in Japan will make their way to a worldwide audience, courtesy of the Store. Vib Ribbon, anyone? In addition, Hight also teases a few more original, downloadable PSP titles are in the concept stages. Hopefully, he doesn't just mean portable versions of PlayStation 3 titles, a la flOw and Echochrome. Not that there's anything wrong with that...

The State of PlayStation Network: John Hight Interviewed [Gamasutra]

    Actually Vib Ribbon was released Australia too.

