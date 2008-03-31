SCEA: Portable Copy Hitting PSP Later This Year

After posting the PC World rumour earlier this month saying Portable Copy was going to be hitting the PS3 and PSP last week (and then finding out that, no it wasn't) I got a hold of Sony to find out what the time frame looked like.

I'm still pretty psyched about the ability to download my Blu-ray movies to the PSP for watching on the go.

Sony told me that according to Sony Pictures they expect to release the first Blu-ray disc movies with Portable Copy "later this year", but that they don't have a specific timeframe yet.

The technology, they told me, is currently under development, so Sony is also unclear on whether a PSP firmware update will be required to get it to work.