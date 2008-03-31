The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SCEA: Portable Copy Hitting PSP Later This Year

After posting the PC World rumour earlier this month saying Portable Copy was going to be hitting the PS3 and PSP last week (and then finding out that, no it wasn't) I got a hold of Sony to find out what the time frame looked like.

I'm still pretty psyched about the ability to download my Blu-ray movies to the PSP for watching on the go.

Sony told me that according to Sony Pictures they expect to release the first Blu-ray disc movies with Portable Copy "later this year", but that they don't have a specific timeframe yet.

The technology, they told me, is currently under development, so Sony is also unclear on whether a PSP firmware update will be required to get it to work.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles