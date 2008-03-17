School Girl Skirt Lifting

Erotic games really have the most imaginative in-store displays. No, really. Just check out this one for adult PC title Tsuri Baka ~ Gakuen Taikou! Jyoshikousei Tsuriage Adobencha— ~ ("Fishing Fool ~ Academy Antagonism! Schoolgirl Lifting Adventure ~"). The display features a hook, fishing line and a skirt. "Please try fishing" is also written in English. Okay, we will. But after the jump! Oh yes, we will.