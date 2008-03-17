Erotic games really have the most imaginative in-store displays. No, really. Just check out this one for adult PC title Tsuri Baka ~ Gakuen Taikou! Jyoshikousei Tsuriage Adobencha— ~ ("Fishing Fool ~ Academy Antagonism! Schoolgirl Lifting Adventure ~"). The display features a hook, fishing line and a skirt. "Please try fishing" is also written in English. Okay, we will. But after the jump! Oh yes, we will.
School Girl Skirt Lifting
Comments
I feel dirty.... More please! ;)
Ok, Ok. That's kinda gross. I mean, like you do that kinda thing with ya gal at home. Not in public space. Though Go One for the Team!