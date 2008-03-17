Second Life CEO Stepping Down

Linden Labs founder and CEO Philip Rosedale is stepping down. The Second Life developer will seek a CEO with more management and operational expertise. Rosedale will stay on as chairman of the company's board. Even though SL has been the victim of hype machine backlash, the company says that no crisis has lead to Rosedale stepping down. What's more, the company added that an IPO was under consideration. Says the Linden founder:

I will be 100% involved and fulltime at Linden Lab. Second Life is my life's work, and I am not going anywhere.

Rosedale Stepping Down [BBC]