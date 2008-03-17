The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Second Life CEO Stepping Down

Linden Labs founder and CEO Philip Rosedale is stepping down. The Second Life developer will seek a CEO with more management and operational expertise. Rosedale will stay on as chairman of the company's board. Even though SL has been the victim of hype machine backlash, the company says that no crisis has lead to Rosedale stepping down. What's more, the company added that an IPO was under consideration. Says the Linden founder:

I will be 100% involved and fulltime at Linden Lab. Second Life is my life's work, and I am not going anywhere.

Because at some developers you hafta work with dicks, but at Linden Labs you get to work with flying dicks.
Rosedale Stepping Down [BBC]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles