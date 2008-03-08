Second PS3 SingStar On The Way?

Guess the SingStore's not as big a hit as Sony were hoping. That or they're just accommodating PS3 owners without an internet connection, because a listing's turned up on Aussie retail systems for "SingStar Vol. 2", which is apparently due in June. SCE Australia couldn't confirm the title's existence, though a rep did tell us that it's "feasible" SCEE's London Studio are working on expanding the franchise via another disc-based update. If this does turn out to be the case, here's hoping there's some new content on there, and it's not just a rehash of the PS2 versions. Or... if it is a rehash, that they at least throw Broken Wings in there.