Second-Hand Games To See GameStop Through A Recession

Stick your head outside the US economy's window and you can feel a recession coming on. Which is bad news for retailers involved in frivolous entertainment pursuits like video games, right? Maybe not. Forbes believe that GameStop won't just ride any imminent recession out, they'll keep on increasing profits. They put this down to a combination of factors, the most important being the chain's dominance of the pre-owned games market, which as games get more expensive just keep getting more and more lucrative. So next time you're fucked over for a miserly amount on your next trade-in, know you can at least walk out of the store safe in the knowledge you're keeping GameStop's executives smiling.
