Secret Game Test Photo Uncensored and Small [Updated]

Earlier, we posted that Capcom has been focus testing a new game, which could be Lost Planet Colonies or something else entirely. Capcom's PR blog posted a pic of the focus testing with the TV monitors blacked out. Thing is, Capcom left the Exif thumbnail on the original JPEG image. Since it's a JPEG, the image is small, but we've blown it up after the jump.

Holy shit, that game looks SO GREAT.

Thanks, Kim!

Eds Update: Commenter optimuspryme8 found this in Capcom's Flickr set:
secretcapcomplaytest.jpg And like that, the plot thickens!

