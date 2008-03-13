Secret Game Test Photo Uncensored and Small [Updated]

Earlier, we posted that Capcom has been focus testing a new game, which could be Lost Planet Colonies or something else entirely. Capcom's PR blog posted a pic of the focus testing with the TV monitors blacked out. Thing is, Capcom left the Exif thumbnail on the original JPEG image. Since it's a JPEG, the image is small, but we've blown it up after the jump.
Holy shit, that game looks SO GREAT.
Thanks, Kim!
Eds Update: Commenter optimuspryme8 found this in Capcom's Flickr set:
And like that, the plot thickens!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink