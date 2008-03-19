Here's MTV's Stephen Totilo testing out the new Wii Wheel that's being packed in with Mario Kart. Still looks...well, pointless. This is a GameCube game, Nintendo. We all know it, we're all cool with it, you should be too!
Two Videos Of New 'Mario Kart': Wii Wheel Vs Remote [MTV]
See A Man Come To Grips With The Wii Wheel
This is the wheel thing.
(I'm so sorry.)