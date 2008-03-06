See, Hear Phil Harrison Call Atari "The Best Opportunity"

Just in case you don't believe that Phil Harrison actually left Sony to work at Atari (we're still in shock!), there's this clip of Phil Harrison (not in a blue suit!) actually saying:
The Atari opportunity is the best opportunity that exists in the industry today to redefine, re-focus and re-energise an incredible brand, an incredible group of people towards that networked future. Um, and to do it in a fun way.
We watched this clip five times. It's real.
