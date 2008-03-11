Fresh from Apple's SDK presentation last week, here's footage of Spore running, in real-time, on the iPhone. Appropriate use of accelerometer, restrained employment of touch-screen technology, nice graphics...yes, yes, this all appears to be in order.
See Spore Running On The iPhone
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Disclaimer: I'm one of the NaviSPORE developers :-)
If you have a buck to spend and have an iPhone/iPod Touch, Apple has just approved NaviSPORE (http://www.navispore.com), the only iPhone app that lets you see your Creations in 3D. As described in the link, NaviSPORE is community-driven: if you want to see your Creation, send the COLLADA file and associated textures as a zip file to us via [email protected] (using the Spore COLLADA cheat). Give it a name, one that hasn't already been taken in our model bank.