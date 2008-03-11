The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

See Spore Running On The iPhone


Fresh from Apple's SDK presentation last week, here's footage of Spore running, in real-time, on the iPhone. Appropriate use of accelerometer, restrained employment of touch-screen technology, nice graphics...yes, yes, this all appears to be in order.

  • Chuck Han Guest

    Disclaimer: I'm one of the NaviSPORE developers :-)

    If you have a buck to spend and have an iPhone/iPod Touch, Apple has just approved NaviSPORE (http://www.navispore.com), the only iPhone app that lets you see your Creations in 3D. As described in the link, NaviSPORE is community-driven: if you want to see your Creation, send the COLLADA file and associated textures as a zip file to us via [email protected] (using the Spore COLLADA cheat). Give it a name, one that hasn't already been taken in our model bank.

