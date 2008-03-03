Sega America President Opens Mouth, Makes Sense

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sega's trying. Trying its best, trying to make good games, trying not to suck. Good for Sega! While many Japanese publishers keep up the same old song and dance, Sega is releasing a diverse smattering of games, some of which seems directed towards Western tastes, some of which were made by Western devs and some of which we actually want to play. Says Sega US president Simon Jeffery:

Much of the product that comes out of Japan isn't really suitable or appropriate culturally for the Western market, and Sega has become the first of the Japanese gaming companies to recognise that the global market has various tastes and isn't necessarily just one great big Japanese market.

Give this man a gold star. He sounds like a smarty!
Simon Jeffrey Interview [Game Daily via Go Nintendo]

