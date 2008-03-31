Sega Confirms Sonic Unleashed Leaks

Earlier this week Sega of America contacted us to demand we take down our two Sonic Unleashed posts saying that the company had not authorised the use of the screenshots and trailer for the game.

Our crack legal team was quick to point out to Sega that we believe the existence of the trailer and screens are newsworthy and that we aren't actually violating Sega's rights.

So I guess you can chalk those down as officially confirmed. Thank you mister lawyer man.