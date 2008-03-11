Sega Didn't Ask About Your Dreamcast, Some Dirty Rotten Scoundrel Did

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We really hope you didn't bite when "Sega" asked if you still owned a Dreamcast, promising you a snazzy @dreamcast.com e-mail address in return. It might not have been worth it, as the Mainichi Shimbun is reporting that Sega has called the Dreamcast.com web site nothing but a "bogus" domain squatter, saying that whomever is currently using the site is using Sega's trademarks and logos without permission. At best, its just a fan site collecting Dreamcast serial numbers for an exhaustive database, but at worst it may be a phishing scam built on the foundation of nostalgia for September 9, 1999.

While you may already be on the receiving end of some fresh spam, I'd definitely recommend a quick password change to whatever e-mail address you used if you submitted your info.

Sega Calls Attention to Dreamcast Imposter Site [Yahoo Japan]

  • skittles Guest

    And here I was considering buying yet another (they seem to come and go with me) Dreamcast in the hopes of registering my serial, and getting something snazzy...

