Sega File Trademark For "Stormchaser"

Was helping a small-business-owning friend out yesterday, trawling through the Australian trademark databases, when I figured I'd stop off and check some game-related ones. And whaddya know, I find this. Filed in December and approved last month, it's for an upcoming Sega title called Stormchaser, with the only other info I could find being this old rumour suggesting it's a Sega racing title. Sure, the rumour's old (from 2006), but remember, the patent application was only approved last month.
