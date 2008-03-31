Sega Korea Is Gone, That's It, Bye Bye

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Further proof that Sega Sammy is going through rough financial times? As of last Friday, SEGA subsidiary, Sega Korea Ltd. is no more. According to SEGA, "The said dissolution will have not significant impact on the Company's consolidated operating results." What about Sega Korea employees? They're shit outta luck. This comes hot on the heels of Sammy Europe Limited closing late last month and abandoning plans for a Sega Sammy amusement park in Yokohama. Last year, the company lost approximately $US 250 million, laid off 400 employees and shuttered over 100 arcades. Not a very good year.
