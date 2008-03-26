Sega Readies North America Master System Games

Sega is preparing two classic Master System titles for the console's debut on the North American Wii Virtual Console, and they're coming in cheap! Two of the very best games available for the short-lived system, Wonder Boy and Fantasy Zone, will be showing up "soon" for the low, low price of 400 points a piece. That's 100 points below the price of NES games, and the cheapest titles available on the channel so far. Finally North American Sega fans who jumped on the bandwagon too late will know why the name Opa-opa keeps popping up in games like Phantasy Star Online, Shenmue, and Sonic Riders. Huzzah!

First SEGA Master System Games Coming To Wii Virtual Console (US), 400 Wii Points [Gaming Bits]