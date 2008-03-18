Sega Researches Japanese Bathing Habits

According to the latest Sega research (bwah?), 41.2 percent of Japanese have at least once in their lives taken their cell phones into the bath to make phone calls, send text messages, listen to music or play cell phone games. Which was most popular? Send e-mails, followed closely by listen to music. According to Sega, teenagers are most likely to bathe and phone. Thanks you for these insights! Now, we shall spend the rest of the day wondering what exactly Sega is up to.

Nearly Half [AFP via Fucked Gaijin][Pic]