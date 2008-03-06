The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sega So Not Interested In (Another) Merger

In the wake of big industry acquisitions and mergers like ActiBlizzard and the continuing EA/Take-Two dramas, Sega Sammy US chief executive Simon Jeffrey was asked by Reuters whether Sega were interested in getting in on any of that action:

That's not an area we want to play in right now. We have no interest in being acquired, we are very happy with our position right now.

So right. I'm sure there's a rule somewhere saying you can only be bought and merged once a decade.
Sega encouraged by strong "Mario & Sonic" sales [Reuters]

