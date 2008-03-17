Sega Superstars Tennis Trailer

On the fence about which version of Sega Superstars Tennis to grab? Then you'll "love" this trailer. Get it? Tennis! Not sure if I'm frothing for essentially another go at Virtua Tennis, but maybe I'm just bitter about Shadow and Pudding taking up valuable slots in the roster. At least they got Gilius Thunderhead and Alex Kidd in there. My inner Sega fan is being torn apart by the struggle...