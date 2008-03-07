SEGA's First iPhone SDK Title - Super Monkey Ball

As Apple's software development kit (SDK) presentation continues, SEGA reveals what they've had up their sleeve—Super Monkey Ball. Boasting an excellent framerate, the developers claim:

This is not a cellphone game. This is a full console game. And we underestimated the power of the device. We had to fly in a developer to upscale the art for the iPhone.

Hot. Once again, no confirmation as to whether or not this game is actually going on sale.

UPDATE: It looks like this is planned for commercial distribution as well, given that Sega of America president Simon Jeffery explained, "The iPhone OS is a robust development platform that will allow Sega to deliver mobile gaming experiences that are truly compelling. Using the iPhone's accelerometer to power a tilt control feature adds a whole new dimension to Super Monkey Ball, and we can't wait for gamers to try it."

