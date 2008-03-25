The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Senior Citizen Claims Blu-ray Patent Infringement

With HD DVD done and dusted, you'd think Sony would have time to chill out, max and relax. Nope! The U.S. government is investigating Sony and other companies that developed Blu-ray (Samsung, Sharp, Hitachi, Nokia, Panasonic, among others) for patent infringement. The investigation kicked off due to a compliant by senior citizen Gertrude Neumark Rothschild who claimed that Blu-ray infringed on one of her patents and will focus on "certain short-wavelength light emitting diodes, laser diodes, and products containing same". Rothschild isn't just some old lady, she's some old lady who's a Professor Emeritus at Columbia University and has done pivotal research into blue and violet LEDs. This could get interesting. Then again, it could get really, really boring. Who knows!
Gov't Investigating [GameSpot via Shack News Thanks, John!][Pic]

