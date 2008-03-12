The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Shareholder Sues Take-Two

A Take-Two shareholder is suing the company, claiming that the board's rejection of an an undisclosed acquisition offer from EA was motivated by a desire to increase what its executives would be paid if the company were sold.

The lawsuit was filed by Prickett, Jones & Elliott on behalf of Take-Two shareholder Patrick Solomon on Friday in Delaware Chancery Court and names Take-Two Executive Chairman Strauss Zelnick and Chief Executive Benjamin Feder, who are partners of investment company ZelnickMedia.

The suit centers around the Feb. 15 decision to increase ZelnickMedia's management fees and bonuses to $US 16.5 million, from $US 3.8 million, in the event the company were sold.

This comes a day after major shareholders in the company started dumping stock... but to who? And the same day that Take-Two announced a provision for employees if they were to be fired in the case of a buy-out.

Oh strife, strife, strife.

Shareholder sues video game maker [LA Times, thanks Jack]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles