Shiny + The Collective = Double Helix

Merger powers activate! The developers formerly known as Shiny and The Collective are taking the shape and form of Double Helix, as the combined studios have joined together to form a singular "large-scale, multi-platform licensed games" developing entity. You may not know them by name, but you've surely played (or derided) some of their games. Shiny was responsible for things like The Matrix: Path of Neo, Earthworm Jim and MDK, with The Collective handling dev work on Mark Ecko's Getting Up and Silent Hill V.

Now, when Silent Hill V ships and you hate it with every fibre of your being, you'll know who to curse! The more you know...

