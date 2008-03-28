Shiny + The Collective = Double Helix

Merger powers activate! The developers formerly known as Shiny and The Collective are taking the shape and form of Double Helix, as the combined studios have joined together to form a singular "large-scale, multi-platform licensed games" developing entity. You may not know them by name, but you've surely played (or derided) some of their games. Shiny was responsible for things like The Matrix: Path of Neo, Earthworm Jim and MDK, with The Collective handling dev work on Mark Ecko's Getting Up and Silent Hill V.
Now, when Silent Hill V ships and you hate it with every fibre of your being, you'll know who to curse! The more you know...
Shiny Name Officially Dead [Next-Gen]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink