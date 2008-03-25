Sierra Debuts Oakenfold's Bourne Soundtrack Live

Sierra and Yahoo! are teaming up to present the debut of the original soundtrack for their upcoming The Bourne Conspiracy game tomorrow at Winter Music Conference 2008 in Miami, Florida. World-renowned trance DJ and producer Paul Oakenfold will be performing the soundtrack live in concert at Miami's Mansion club, along with members of the Florida Classical Symphony and a special appearance by hip hop artist Cee-Lo.

"It was a rewarding experience to score The Bourne Conspiracy video game — I have always been a fan of the series and the pace of the game is an ideal match for my musical tempo and style," said Paul Oakenfold. "I look forward to premiering the soundtrack during "The Bourne Sessions" at WMC."

Yahoo! will be airing the event live tomorrow night at both Yahoo! Live and Sierra's own http://www.bournesessions.com/. As a big fan of Oakenfold's work, I will feel really bad on Wednesday when I realised I completely forgot about this.

Sierra Entertainment and Yahoo! to Debut Original Soundtrack by Award Winning Recording Artist Paul Oakenfold for Upcoming Video Game The Bourne Conspiracy(TM)

Live World Premiere presented by Sierra and Yahoo! will feature Oakenfold, members of the Florida Classical Symphony, with Special Guest Appearance by Cee-Lo, at Winter Music Conference 2008

LOS ANGELES, March 24 /PRNewswire/ — Sierra Entertainment and Yahoo! today announced that they will debut part of an original soundtrack by world renowned DJ, remixer and producer Paul Oakenfold for Sierra's upcoming video game Robert Ludlum's The Bourne Conspiracy(TM). The companies have partnered to present the world premiere of Oakenfold's score with "The Bourne Sessions," a live concert featuring Oakenfold and members of the Florida Classical Symphony, with a special performance by Atlantic recording artist Cee-Lo Green, at the 2008 Winter Music Conference (WMC) in Miami, Florida. "The Bourne Sessions" takes place at Mansion, one of Miami's newest super clubs, on March 25, 2008, with live webcasts by Yahoo! Live and through Sierra's The Bourne Conspiracy Web site.

Yahoo!, co-presenter of "The Bourne Sessions," will be broadcasting the event to viewers worldwide in several capacities:

— Yahoo! Live http://live.yahoo.com/ a new service from Yahoo! which

provides a social broadcasting experience, will air the event live on

March 25th from multiple perspectives so viewers can interact with each

other, in real-time. Sierra Entertainment is also partnering with

Yahoo! to broadcast live coverage of the event at

http://www.bournesessions.com/

— Yahoo! Music will air a fully produced, world broadcast premier of the

event via http://music.yahoo.com in late April

— Yahoo! will have the exclusive premier of Oakenfold's "Falling" music

video, featuring Cee-Lo

— Yahoo! Games will launch an exclusive, never-before-seen trailer of The

Bourne Conspiracy, on the day of the event

"We're thrilled to be co-sponsoring "The Bourne Sessions" event and to be able to bring the exciting content, music and action of The Bourne Conspiracy to viewers and fans all over the world," said Karin Gilford, GM of Yahoo! Entertainment. "By utilizing the different capabilities of Yahoo's programs, we can make sure that fans don't miss a beat."

"It was a rewarding experience to score The Bourne Conspiracy video game — I have always been a fan of the series and the pace of the game is an ideal match for my musical tempo and style," said Paul Oakenfold. "I look forward to premiering the soundtrack during "The Bourne Sessions" at WMC."

Oakenfold's intense soundtrack features his distinct style of up-tempo music and adds another tremendous layer to the game's cinematography techniques, presentation and pacing inspired by the Bourne films. As an added feature to the game, players will be able to unlock original tracks scored by Oakenfold and play them on demand by completing levels and achievements.

Created in collaboration with Ludlum Entertainment, and with story and character development in conjunction with Bourne screenwriter Tony Gilroy, The Bourne Conspiracy is a companion to the blockbuster series with an original story that uncovers the details of Jason Bourne's past. The third-person action game, developed by High Moon Studios, blends hunter-prey game play through a seamless mix of hand-to-hand fighting, gunplay and dramatic escapes. The action in the game is designed around Jason Bourne's signature combat style, with a combat system co-designed by renowned Hollywood stunt choreographer and Bourne fight coordinator, Jeff Imada.

"The Bourne Conspiracy takes gamers beyond the standard licensed video game and into a distinctively original world full of intense action, unprecedented music and a visceral cinematic experience," said Al Simone, senior vice president, global marketing for Sierra Entertainment. "Paul's music drives the rhythm and soul of the energetic and immersive gameplay. The result sets a new bar for action titles and gives gamers an authentic Bourne experience."

For more information on the Robert Ludlum's The Bourne Conspiracy video game, including screenshots and video trailers, please visit http://www.bournethegame.com.