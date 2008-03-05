The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Silver PS3's Not *That* Expensive To Import

I just know there are people out there reading this who want a silver PS3. Need a silver PS3. You've got a silver TV, silver DVD player, silver PVR and you just can not sleep until you get rid of that awful black PS3 and get one that matches your trendy technophile lifestyle. You'd best hit up Play-Asia, then, who have started pre-orders for the unit at the all-too-reasonable (for an import, anyways) price of $US 429.
PlayStation3 Console (HDD 40GB Model) Satin Silver [Play-Asia]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles