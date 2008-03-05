Silver PS3's Not *That* Expensive To Import

I just know there are people out there reading this who want a silver PS3. Need a silver PS3. You've got a silver TV, silver DVD player, silver PVR and you just can not sleep until you get rid of that awful black PS3 and get one that matches your trendy technophile lifestyle. You'd best hit up Play-Asia, then, who have started pre-orders for the unit at the all-too-reasonable (for an import, anyways) price of $US 429.

