Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

Wow. The PlayStation Portable has become somewhat of a monster in Japan lately. Despite Wii and DS games outselling everything on the PSP this week, the Sony handheld tops the Media Create hardware charts with a comfortable lead. These folks must really love their Musou!

Here's the full hardware rundown for the week of February 25 to March 2 in Japan.

  • PSP - 73,706
  • Wii - 64,535
  • Nintendo DS - 51,922
  • PlayStation 3 - 13,520
  • PlayStation 2 - 10,986
  • Xbox 360 - 2,282

