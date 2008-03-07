Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

Wow. The PlayStation Portable has become somewhat of a monster in Japan lately. Despite Wii and DS games outselling everything on the PSP this week, the Sony handheld tops the Media Create hardware charts with a comfortable lead. These folks must really love their Musou!
Here's the full hardware rundown for the week of February 25 to March 2 in Japan.
- PSP - 73,706
- Wii - 64,535
- Nintendo DS - 51,922
- PlayStation 3 - 13,520
- PlayStation 2 - 10,986
- Xbox 360 - 2,282
WOW. The Wii is really kicking butt isnt it?