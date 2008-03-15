Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

Sorry for the late update on weekly Japanese hardware sales, but yesterday was a bit nutty. Capcom Digital Day, Gamecock's EIEIO stuff, NPD sales data—it's enough to make one head's spin! Add to that some confusion on Media Create's updates due to a daylight savings time shift and you get a Friday version of Japanese sales data.

Despite Yakuza 3 Kenzan! being the week's software champ, 180,000 software units didn't put PlayStation 3 sales into overdrive. A 55% week-to-week boost is nothing to scoff at, but Sega's period piece adventure couldn't pull the console out of fourth. Instead, the PSP and Wii swap places, with the 360 still picking up the rear.

Wii - 57,068

PSP - 53,924

Nintendo DS - 48,658

PlayStation 3 - 21,008

PlayStation 2 - 10,429

Xbox 360 - 2,891

Media Create Weekly Sales