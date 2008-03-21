Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The battle for weekly first place hardware showings in Japan went back to Sony this week, with the PSP outselling the Wii one more time. With just a few thousand sales setting them apart, however, the contest is almost a dead heat. DS Fever seems to have cooled a bit over the past few weeks, with the handheld resting quietly in third, presumably waiting to strike back before the end of the year. Quiet times on the hardware front make us look forward to new marquee releases. Until then...

  • PSP - 57,651
  • Wii - 55,845
  • Nintendo DS - 53,266
  • PlayStation 3 - 14,934
  • PlayStation 2 - 9,930
  • Xbox 360 - 1,744

Media Create Weekly Sales

