Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

The battle for weekly first place hardware showings in Japan went back to Sony this week, with the PSP outselling the Wii one more time. With just a few thousand sales setting them apart, however, the contest is almost a dead heat. DS Fever seems to have cooled a bit over the past few weeks, with the handheld resting quietly in third, presumably waiting to strike back before the end of the year. Quiet times on the hardware front make us look forward to new marquee releases. Until then...

PSP - 57,651

Wii - 55,845

Nintendo DS - 53,266

PlayStation 3 - 14,934

PlayStation 2 - 9,930

Xbox 360 - 1,744

Media Create Weekly Sales