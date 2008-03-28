The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

The Nintendo DS is the new weekly king of the hardware castle, most likely boosted out of third place by strong sales of Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage. Regardless of who's showing in first, it's almost a three way dead heat, with the Wii and PSP rounding out the top three. There's nothing to really write home about outside of those three star performers, with Xbox 360 sales barely visible, despite having two games showing in the top fifty for the week.

  • Nintendo DS - 65,055
  • Wii - 62,404
  • PSP - 59,833
  • PlayStation 3 - 12,874
  • PlayStation 2 - 9,990
  • Xbox 360 - 1,407

Media Create Weekly Sales

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles