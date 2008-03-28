Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

The Nintendo DS is the new weekly king of the hardware castle, most likely boosted out of third place by strong sales of Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage. Regardless of who's showing in first, it's almost a three way dead heat, with the Wii and PSP rounding out the top three. There's nothing to really write home about outside of those three star performers, with Xbox 360 sales barely visible, despite having two games showing in the top fifty for the week.
- Nintendo DS - 65,055
- Wii - 62,404
- PSP - 59,833
- PlayStation 3 - 12,874
- PlayStation 2 - 9,990
- Xbox 360 - 1,407
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink