Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

The Nintendo DS is the new weekly king of the hardware castle, most likely boosted out of third place by strong sales of Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage. Regardless of who's showing in first, it's almost a three way dead heat, with the Wii and PSP rounding out the top three. There's nothing to really write home about outside of those three star performers, with Xbox 360 sales barely visible, despite having two games showing in the top fifty for the week.

Nintendo DS - 65,055

Wii - 62,404

PSP - 59,833

PlayStation 3 - 12,874

PlayStation 2 - 9,990

Xbox 360 - 1,407

Media Create Weekly Sales