Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Toshihiro Nagoshi's Yakuza juggernaut steamrolled Super Smash Bros. Brawl this week, keeping it from reclaiming the number one spot and putting a PlayStation 3 title at the top of the Media Create charts. With such an impressive debut, we wouldn't be surprised to see Yakuza 3 Kenzan! retain first place next week and give a big, big boost to PS3 hardware sales. With the PSP topping last week's hardware charts, could we see the PSP and the PS3 outselling Nintendo hardware in Japan? Doubtful, but we'll know in a few hours if the console world is about to spin off its axis.

Oh, look! Wii Sports has sold nearly 3 million copies in Japan! Should be there by next month anyway. For the rest of the software showdown make the jump.

01. Yakuza 3 Kenzan! (PS3) - 181,000 / NEW

02. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 50,000 / 1,408,000

03. Wii Fit (Wii) - 49,000 / 1,659,000

04. Gundam Musou Special (PS2) - 39,000 / 189,000

05. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption (Wii) - 32,000 / NEW

06. Wii Sports (Wii) - 19,000 / 2,838,000

07. Soma Bringer (DS) - 17,000 / 68,000

08. Doraemon: Nobita to Midori no Kyojinden DS (DS) - 17,000 / NEW

09. Musou Orochi (PSP) - 16,000 / 87,000

10. Minna no Joushiki Ryoku TV (Wii) - 14,000 / NEW

11. Harvest Moon: Kira Kira Taiyou to Nakama Tachi (DS)

12. Wii Play (Wii)

13. Etrian Odyssey II: Shoou no Seihai (DS)

14. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)

15. Family Ski (Wii)

16. Nobunaga's Ambition: Kakushin with Power-Up Kit (PS2)

17. Mario Party DS (DS)

18. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)

19. Winning Eleven Play Maker 2008 (Wii)

20. Akagawa Jirou Mystery: Yasoukyoku (DS)

21. Gekihou-Han Keroro Gunsou 3: Action! Tenkuu Daibouken de Arimasu! (DS)

22. Mario Kart DS (DS)

23. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

24. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

25. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

26. World Soccer Winning Eleven: Ubiquitous Evolution 2008 (PSP)

27. Lost Planet: Extreme Condition (PS3)

28. Yakuza 2 (PS2)

29. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)

30. Tokimeki Memorial: Girl's Side 2nd Season (DS)

