Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Last week's Japanese software chart champ Yakuza 3 Kenzan! was knocked down by Nintendo's latest training game, showing that the stylus is mightier than the sword. DS Bimoji Training brings calligraphy skill assessment to the Nintendo DS, giving Nintendo the number one spot for the week of March 10 to 16. Super Smash Bros. Brawl and Wii Fit continue to float near the top, as few newcomers with capable star power debut on the list.

Oh, and for the record, 12Riven: The Psi-Climinal of Integral, after the jump, is not a typo on my part.

01. DS Bimoji Training (DS) - 66,000 / NEW

02. Yakuza 3 Kenzan! (PS3) - 46,000 / 227,000

03. Wii Fit (Wii) - 45,000 / 1,704,000

04. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 41,000 / 1,449,000

05. Gundam Musou Special (PS2) - 24,000 / 213,000

06. Shugo Chara! 3-tsu no Tamagoto Koisuru Joker (DS) - 20,000 / NEW

07. Daito Giken Koushiki Pachi-Slot Simulator: Shin Yoshimune (PS2) - 18,000 / NEW

08. Wii Sports (Wii) - 17,000 / 2,855,000

09. Harvest Moon: Kira Kira Taiyou to Nakama Tachi (DS) - 11,000 / 93,000

10. Wii Play (Wii) - 11,000 / 2,271,000

11. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption (Wii)

12. Musou Orochi (PSP)

13. 12Riven: The Psi-Climinal of Integral (PS2)

14. Minna no Joushiki Ryoku TV (Wii)

15. Soma Bringer (DS)

16. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)

17. Doraemon: Nobita to Midori no Kyojinden DS (DS)

18. Hayate no Gotoku! Ojousama Produce Daisakusen Boku Iro ni Somare! Oyashiki-Hen (DS)

19. Hayate no Gotoku! Ojousama Produce Daisakusen Boku Iro ni Somare! Gakkou-Hen (DS)

20. Mario Party DS (DS)

21. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)

22. Mario Kart DS (DS)

23. Etrian Odyssey II: Shoou no Seihai (DS)

24. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

25. Winning Post 7 Maximum 2008 (PS2)

26. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

27. Duel Love: Koisuru Otome wa Shouri no Megami (DS)

28. Winning Eleven Play Maker 2008 (Wii)

29. We Ski (Wii)

30. Akagawa Jirou Mystery: Yasoukyoku (DS)

