Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Pokémon fever ripped through Japan last week, pushing an impressive quarter-million copies of Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage in its debut week. It wasn't the only new release to make a splash as the combined efforts of Deca Sports, Armored Core and others pushed previous chart toppers like Wii Fit and Super Smash Bros. Brawl further down the charts. This week, fifteen newcomers crack the top thirty. See if you can catch 'em all in this week's Simple 2000 software chart, featuring sales from March 17 to 23.

See where Yakuza 3 Kenzan! landed this week and where Echochrome for the PSP debuted after the break.

01. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS) - 242,000 / NEW
02. Deca Sports (Wii) - 65,000 / NEW
03. Armoured Core: For Answer (PS3) - 54,000 / NEW
04. SimCity DS 2: Kodaikara Mirai e Tsudzukumachi (DS) - 49,000 / NEW
05. Wii Fit (Wii) - 48,000 / 1,752,000
06. Tales of Rebirth (PSP) - 47,000 / NEW
07. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 41,000 / 1,490,000
08. Crayon Shin-Chan: Arashi o Yobu Cinema Land (DS) - 35,000 / NEW
09. DS Bimoji Training (DS) - 35,000 / 101,000
10. Time Hollow: Uwareta Kako o Motome (DS) - 34,000 / NEW

11. Dramatic Dungeon: Sakura Taisen (DS)
12. Echochrome (Sony)
13. Armoured Core: For Answer (Xbox 360)
14. Yakuza 3: Kenzan! (PS3)
15. Wii Sports (Wii)
16. Gundam Musou Special (PS2)
17. Super Dodge Ball (DS)
18. Wii Play (Wii)
19. The House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return (Wii)
20. Army of Two (Xbox 360)
21. Mario Kart DS (DS)
22. Army of Two (PS3)
23. Harvest Moon: Shining Sun and Friends (DS)
24. Mario Party DS (DS)
25. Kekkaishi: Koru Nogirou Shuurai (DS)
26. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)
24. Minna no Joushiki Ryoku TV (Wii)
28. Musou Orochi (PSP)
29. Shugo Chara! 3-tsu no Tamagoto Koisuru Joker (DS)
30. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]

