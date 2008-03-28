Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Pokémon fever ripped through Japan last week, pushing an impressive quarter-million copies of Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage in its debut week. It wasn't the only new release to make a splash as the combined efforts of Deca Sports, Armored Core and others pushed previous chart toppers like Wii Fit and Super Smash Bros. Brawl further down the charts. This week, fifteen newcomers crack the top thirty. See if you can catch 'em all in this week's Simple 2000 software chart, featuring sales from March 17 to 23.

See where Yakuza 3 Kenzan! landed this week and where Echochrome for the PSP debuted after the break.

01. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS) - 242,000 / NEW

02. Deca Sports (Wii) - 65,000 / NEW

03. Armoured Core: For Answer (PS3) - 54,000 / NEW

04. SimCity DS 2: Kodaikara Mirai e Tsudzukumachi (DS) - 49,000 / NEW

05. Wii Fit (Wii) - 48,000 / 1,752,000

06. Tales of Rebirth (PSP) - 47,000 / NEW

07. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 41,000 / 1,490,000

08. Crayon Shin-Chan: Arashi o Yobu Cinema Land (DS) - 35,000 / NEW

09. DS Bimoji Training (DS) - 35,000 / 101,000

10. Time Hollow: Uwareta Kako o Motome (DS) - 34,000 / NEW

11. Dramatic Dungeon: Sakura Taisen (DS)

12. Echochrome (Sony)

13. Armoured Core: For Answer (Xbox 360)

14. Yakuza 3: Kenzan! (PS3)

15. Wii Sports (Wii)

16. Gundam Musou Special (PS2)

17. Super Dodge Ball (DS)

18. Wii Play (Wii)

19. The House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return (Wii)

20. Army of Two (Xbox 360)

21. Mario Kart DS (DS)

22. Army of Two (PS3)

23. Harvest Moon: Shining Sun and Friends (DS)

24. Mario Party DS (DS)

25. Kekkaishi: Koru Nogirou Shuurai (DS)

26. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)

24. Minna no Joushiki Ryoku TV (Wii)

28. Musou Orochi (PSP)

29. Shugo Chara! 3-tsu no Tamagoto Koisuru Joker (DS)

30. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

