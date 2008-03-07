Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

After four weeks of claiming the top spot on Media Create's software charts, Super Smash Bros. Brawl has been knocked down a peg by a new challenger. The PlayStation 2 version of Gundam Musou, known as Dynasty Warriors Gundam in Westworld, with its "Special" identifier, sold an impressive 150,000 copies to Japanese gamers in its first week. People just love slashing hundreds of things in mecha form, I guess!

Brawl and Wii Fit continue to perform well, though, and we wouldn't be at all surprised to see them reclaim the number one spot next week (or the week after).

01. Gundam Musou Special (PS2) - 150,000 / NEW

02. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 67,000 / 1,358,000

03. Wii Fit (Wii) - 64,000 / 1,610,000

04. Soma Bringer (DS) - 51,000 / NEW

05. The [email protected]: Live for You! (Xbox 360) - 44,000 / NEW

06. Etrian Odyssey II: Shoou no Seihai (DS) - 25,000 / 94,000

07. Musou Orochi (PSP) - 24,000 / 71,000

08. Harvest Moon: Kira Kira Taiyou to Nakama Tachi (DS) - 22,000 / 67,000

09. Wii Sports (Wii) - 21,000 / 2,820,000

10. Winning Eleven Play Maker 2008 (Wii) - 17,000 / 53,000

11. Gekihou-Han Keroro Gunsou 3: Action! Tenkuu Daibouken de Arimasu! (DS)

12. Family Ski (Wii)

13. Wii Play (Wii)

14. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)

15. Akagawa Jirou Mystery: Yasoukyoku (DS)

16. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)

17. Lost Planet: Extreme Condition (PS3)

18. Mario Party DS (DS)

19. Mario Kart DS (DS)

20. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

21. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

22. Final Approach 2: 1st Priority (PS2)

23. Devil May Cry 4 (PS3)

24. Mobile Suit Gundam: Gihren's Ambition, The Axis' Threat (PSP)

25. World Soccer Winning Eleven: Ubiquitous Evolution 2008 (PSP)

26. Tokimeki Memorial: Girl's Side 2nd Season (PSP)

27. Poison Pink (PS2)

28. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

29. Professor Layton and The Devil's Box (DS)

30. Naruto: Shippuuden Dairansen! Kage Bunshin Emaki (DS)

