SingStar '90s Brings Abdul, Ice, Nirvana and Hammer Time

It's that time again! Time to brush off those microphones, warm up those vocal chords and get ready to sing your blues away. The fifth entry into the SingStar franchise, SingStar '90s, hits store shelves today with a whole slew of new old songs for your vocal acrobatic pleasure. This time around (as the name implies) we get the hits of 90's with a pretty decent mix of different styles of music. We have the Back Street Boys back to back with the likes of Nirvana, Vanilla Ice and En Vogue just to name a few. I'm not really into karaoke so much although I have become a fan of the singing portion of Rock Band, but I must admit that the idea of bouncing around my living room whilst singing Sir Mix-A-Lot's Baby Got Back does have its charms.

Singstar 90's will be available as a stand alone game or it can be purchased in a bundle with two mics. It will also feature several play modes including the co-op Duet Mode, One-on-One battle mode, eight player Pass-the-Mic mode. And as if that weren't enough, it will also be compatible with the Eye Toy so you may record your performances for later posterity and embarrassment.

Sony Computer Entertainment America Continues to Grow PlayStation(R)2 Social

Gaming Library With SingStar '90s

From Grunge Rock to Boy Bands, Fifth Installment in the Party Favourite

Franchise Features Artists MC Hammer, Nirvana, Sir Mix A Lot, New Kids on the

Block and more

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 18 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment

America Inc. (SCEA) announced today the release of SingStar(TM) '90s, the

latest installment in the ever growing multi-million selling SingStar(TM)

franchise, available exclusively for the PlayStation(R)2 computer

entertainment system. Developed by Sony Computer Entertainment Europe's

Worldwide Studios, London Studio, SingStar '90s brings a hit list of Grunge,

R&B, Rap and Pop music from artists that defined the decade including Paula

Abdul, En Vogue, Vanilla Ice, Boyz II Men, Nirvana and more.

Available both as a stand-alone disc and packaged with two high-quality

USB microphones, the addition of SingStar '90s as the fifth installment to the

SingStar catalogue provides PlayStation(R) fans with over 150 chart-topping

songs and music videos to sing, compete and have fun with friends and family.

Players can easily access any of the song lists while playing from SingStar

'90s, SingStar(TM) Rocks!, SingStar(TM) Pop, SingStar(TM) '80s, or

SingStar(TM) Amped with the disc swap feature which allows for seamless

transition between titles.

"The SingStar franchise has been instrumental in making PlayStation 2 a

social entertainment hub in the home. SingStar '90s will build on this success

and provide fans with the songs and videos that made boy bands and flannel

shirts all the rage," said Jeff Reese, director, software marketing, SCEA.

"This year will be landmark for SingStar as we continue to deliver compelling

content on PlayStation 2 while also revolutionizing the franchise as we bring

it to PlayStation 3 on May 20 by giving players access to purchase hundreds of

songs and videos across multiple genres, build and customise party playlists,

and build a community of user-created performances."

Regardless of music or gaming ability, aspiring rock stars can select from

30 hit songs to sing along with while watching the actual music video on

screen. Performing to such crowd pleasing favourites as "U Can't Touch This",

"Pump up the Jam", and "Ice Ice Baby", players can take their turn in the

spotlight solo-style or share the spotlight with multiplayer modes, including

cooperative Duet Mode, one-on-one Battle Mode, and the team-based Pass-the-Mic

which accommodates up to eight players. In addition, SingStar '90s is

compatible with the popular EyeToy(R) USB camera which allows players to watch

themselves belt it out as the main act and record their performance for

playback. Players can also save their favourite vocal performances onto a

Memory Card for future audio playback and customise and enhance playback with

numerous effects.

SCEA will support SingStar '90s with a media advertising campaign, full

promotional support including in-store demonstrations, retailer supported

Social Gaming Areas, merchandising support, broad-based public relations

support, and an immersive and interactive SingStar website at

The independent Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated

SingStar '90s "T" for "Teen". For more information about the ESRB, please

visit www.esrb.org.