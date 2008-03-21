SingStore Updated, PS2 Library Rehash Continues Unabated

The PS3's SingStore will be updated on Friday. With songs new to the game, that will inspire devoted fans of the series to actually buy songs they don't already own from a PS2 version? No. No, it's a 24-song update featuring 24 songs that have already appeared on PS2 SingStars. Look, Sony, we can understand a mix of the old and the new, for those who are new to the series. But just old stuff when most people who own the game at this stage are fans, and already own PS2 versions? Getting a little old. Even if it does include DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince and Faith No More. Full update list is after the jump.

Duran Duran: Union Of The Snake

A-ha: Hunting High & Low

Ash: Shining Light

Ash: Girl From Mars

Ash: Kung Fu

Bananarama: Venus

Billy Joel: We Didn't Start The Fire

Daniel Lindstrom: Coming True

Darin: Money For Nothing

Divinyls: I Touch Myself

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince: Summertime

Don Mclean: American Pie

Duran Duran: Is There Something I Should Know

Faith No More: Easy

Kine: In The Air Tonight

Maximo Park: The Coast Is Always Changing

Maximo Park: I Want You To Stay

Mel & Kim: Respectable

Mr Big: To Be With You

Placebo: Pure Morning

Robyn: Show Me Love

Scouting For Girls: She's So Lovely

Scounting For Girls: Elvis Ain't Dead

The Creeps: Ooh I Like It

