SingStore Updated, PS2 Library Rehash Continues Unabated

The PS3's SingStore will be updated on Friday. With songs new to the game, that will inspire devoted fans of the series to actually buy songs they don't already own from a PS2 version? No. No, it's a 24-song update featuring 24 songs that have already appeared on PS2 SingStars. Look, Sony, we can understand a mix of the old and the new, for those who are new to the series. But just old stuff when most people who own the game at this stage are fans, and already own PS2 versions? Getting a little old. Even if it does include DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince and Faith No More. Full update list is after the jump.
Duran Duran: Union Of The Snake
A-ha: Hunting High & Low
Ash: Shining Light
Ash: Girl From Mars
Ash: Kung Fu
Bananarama: Venus
Billy Joel: We Didn't Start The Fire
Daniel Lindstrom: Coming True
Darin: Money For Nothing
Divinyls: I Touch Myself
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince: Summertime
Don Mclean: American Pie
Duran Duran: Is There Something I Should Know
Faith No More: Easy
Kine: In The Air Tonight
Maximo Park: The Coast Is Always Changing
Maximo Park: I Want You To Stay
Mel & Kim: Respectable
Mr Big: To Be With You
Placebo: Pure Morning
Robyn: Show Me Love
Scouting For Girls: She's So Lovely
Scounting For Girls: Elvis Ain't Dead
The Creeps: Ooh I Like It
New Batch Of SingStar Tunes Announced [Three Speech]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink