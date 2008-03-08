Size Matters PS2 Mutliplayer Details

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

With the PlayStation 2 port of High Impact's excellent PSP take on the Ratchet & Clank series just a week away, the official PlayStation Blog posts some details about the game's multiplayer. PS2 Size Matters takes the same amusing multiplayer functionality from the PSP version and splits it in two for split-screen goodness between you and a friend. You get four maps - Island Escape, Danger Valley, Mega Cannons, and Moon Cow Disease - complete with the Iron Lombax special challenges for each map. Personally I miss my R&C online multiplayer, but how much can you really expect from a $US 29.99 port of a PSP game?

Ratchet and Clank: Size Matters PS2 Multiplayer Details [PlayStation Blog]

