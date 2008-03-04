So, Which Publisher's Games Get The Best Scores? (PART II)

Last month, in the wake of EA's analyst presentation, we threw up a little graph they'd used to highlight their market position in terms of average review scores. It was nice, but it was also brief. Some publishers were missing, and it was only for 2007. Their curiosity well and truly piqued, Next-Gen have dug through the same data, expanded it to include all publishers who released ten or more game sin the US during a calendar year, then went back to 2006 and 2005 and got data for them, too. All terribly exhaustive, and all terribly exciting. 2007's data is above, hit the link below for the rest.

