The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

So, Which Publisher's Games Get The Best Scores? (PART II)

Last month, in the wake of EA's analyst presentation, we threw up a little graph they'd used to highlight their market position in terms of average review scores. It was nice, but it was also brief. Some publishers were missing, and it was only for 2007. Their curiosity well and truly piqued, Next-Gen have dug through the same data, expanded it to include all publishers who released ten or more game sin the US during a calendar year, then went back to 2006 and 2005 and got data for them, too. All terribly exhaustive, and all terribly exciting. 2007's data is above, hit the link below for the rest.
THE RATINGS RANKINGS [Next-Gen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles