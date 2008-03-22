The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

SOCOM Confrontation Details

In the upcoming PS3 shoot-fest you will only be able to play as a member of a special forces unit if you are in a clan, solo player will be relegated to playing as either a commando or mercenary. Clan folks get their choice of these special forces units, as well as all of their uniforms, gear and weapons:

* Navy Sea, Air, and Land (SEALs, United States)
* Special Air Service (SAS, United Kingdom)
* Kommando Spezialkräfte (KSK, Germany)
* Unidad de Operaciones Especiales (UOE, Spain)
* 1er Régiment de Parachutistes d'Infanterie de Marine (1er RPIMa, France)

Interesting way to try and push gamers to team up more permanently.

SOCOM Confrontation Special Forces Unveiled [1Up]

