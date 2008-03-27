SOCOM Confronts PlayStation Store In September

The extremely popular SOCOM franchise will finally bow on the PlayStation 3 this fall when SOCOM Confrontation hits the PlayStation Store (at least in North America) on September 16, according to 1UP. The latest issue of EGM features a SOCOM blowout, with details on the new SOCOM.com, a revamped community web site with a heavy feature load out and additional details on Slant Six's multiplayer shooter.

SOCOM Confrontation Marching Out on September 16 [1UP]