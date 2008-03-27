SOCOM Confronts PlayStation Store In September

The extremely popular SOCOM franchise will finally bow on the PlayStation 3 this fall when SOCOM Confrontation hits the PlayStation Store (at least in North America) on September 16, according to 1UP. The latest issue of EGM features a SOCOM blowout, with details on the new SOCOM.com, a revamped community web site with a heavy feature load out and additional details on Slant Six's multiplayer shooter.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink