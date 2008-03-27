Solid Snake Getting All SSBB Sexy

Better lock the door, close the blinds. That's right moppets, Kotaku After Dark starts now. Last time we visited Super Smash Bros. Brawl's riskier elements, it was in the form of underoos. Pedestrian! This time, we've got Solid Snake engaging in some snaking of his own with SSBB's female cast members. The clip's after the jump, and might be someone NSFW depending on how your boss thinks of simulated sexual encounters between fictional video game characters. Know: The clip isn't just a collection of scandalous shots, but there's a story of a woman scorned in there. No, really.

Thanks, jkaccnt!