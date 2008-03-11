Some Guy Is Blackmailing Me, Delete My Account

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gather around! It's "Ask Kotaku" time! You know, a rare chance for you to take a peek in our mailbag. The following is a real question from a real reader:

To: tipsATkotakuDOTcom
From: SOME READER

Hi! This is SOME READER, is it possible for you to also delete all my comments from Kotaku, Some guy at my school is going to show them to my gf and im abt of a closet geek. I have only made 3 comments so i hope it is not an inconvienence, also it would be good if there was some way t delete my profile.

Two minutes later, we received this email:

To: tipsATkotakuDOTcom
From: SOME READER

Hi! This is SOME READER again, is it possible for you to also delete all my comments from the Koei warriors forum? Sorry.

We're pretty sure this reader has more important things to worry about than comments he made about a Koei game — namely, his choice of companions. If you're girlfriend really cares for you, why should it matter that you geek out over Koei?

(And no, we didn't delete his comments or account, per site policy.)

Comments

  • 004 Guest

    ahah the girls where im from like a little geek in there men, means they will stay home and not go out making trouble for them

    0
  • [email protected] Guest

    My wife loves my geek.

    In fact, it's entirely her fault I ever got into Pokemon.... resisted for years, but then she wanted it for her DS so we got one of each, and now I'm hooked :(

    0
  • atworkx Guest

    let the geek in you SHINE !

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Sounds fishy. Who would want to go out with someone that can't handle that they chat on the internet about games from time to time? Sounds like someone got hold of his password or access to his account and is trying to piss him off. Then again, maybe (s)he's just paranoid.

    0

