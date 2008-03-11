Some Guy Is Blackmailing Me, Delete My Account

Gather around! It's "Ask Kotaku" time! You know, a rare chance for you to take a peek in our mailbag. The following is a real question from a real reader:

To: tipsATkotakuDOTcom

From: SOME READER Hi! This is SOME READER, is it possible for you to also delete all my comments from Kotaku, Some guy at my school is going to show them to my gf and im abt of a closet geek. I have only made 3 comments so i hope it is not an inconvienence, also it would be good if there was some way t delete my profile.

Two minutes later, we received this email:

To: tipsATkotakuDOTcom

From: SOME READER Hi! This is SOME READER again, is it possible for you to also delete all my comments from the Koei warriors forum? Sorry.

We're pretty sure this reader has more important things to worry about than comments he made about a Koei game — namely, his choice of companions. If you're girlfriend really cares for you, why should it matter that you geek out over Koei?

(And no, we didn't delete his comments or account, per site policy.)