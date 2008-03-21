Some Resistance 2 Art

Keen on poring over every scrap of Resistance 2 info you can find? Read on, Resistance fanboy, read on. Insomniac have released some new pieces of art for the game, including the game's two logos (one just don't cut it these days, kid) and two of the classes that will be available for players in co-op multiplayer.
Resistance 2 First Look: Multiplayer Classes [PlayStation.Blog]
