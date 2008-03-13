Sonic Unleashed Trademarked By Sega. What's this? Another possible Sonic the Hedgehog game from Sega? You don't say! Sonic Unleashed is the newest filing from the Japanese publisher, one that applies to "video game software [and]computer game programs". Yes, those are the entirety of the details. We just hope it's far, far better than the shittacular Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 games known simply as Sonic the Hedgehog.
