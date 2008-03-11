The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony Employee Gets PS3-Themed Tattoo

Another PS3 tattoo! Not as crappy! Still kooky! While man who goes by the handle MobileTone may be the first person with P53 PS3 inked on his bodice, that doesn't mean he's got the first PLAYSTATION 3-themed tat. It seems that SCEE Omar Siu claims that prize (lucky him) with his "This is Living" shoulder art. Fingers crossed he doesn't ever changed companies! He got the tattoo on December 22, 2007 — coincidentally, the same day that Omar apparently changed medication.
